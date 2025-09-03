News Sports FIFA: International summer transfers reach a record $9.76 billion

Spending on international football transfers during the summer window hit a new record of $9.76 billion, FIFA announced on Wednesday. English clubs were the biggest spenders by far, accounting for nearly a third of the total with an outlay of $3.14 billion.

DPA SPORTS Published September 03,2025 Subscribe

International football transfers in the summer window amounted to a record $9.76 billion, with England recording almost one third of the figure at $3.14 billion, the ruling body FIFA said on Wednesday.



FIFA said that England also had the most incoming players from the 11,970 transfers worldwide, which is also a record.



The global figure of $9.76 billion by far tops the previous record of $7.43 billion from 2023 and is some 50% higher than last year's $6.46 billion.



A record 535 players arrived in England which finished ahead of Portugal (479) and Brazil (425), while 576 players left England for $1.55 billion.



The $3.14 billion spent on players from abroad see England rank far ahead of Germany ($980 million) and Italy ($950 million).



Looking at income from departing players, England's $1.55 billion is just ahead of France ($1.27 billion) and Germany ($1.25 billion).



The transfer window in major markets closed on Monday but is still open in some areas. The FIFA are July 1-September, plus the extra June 1-10 window for clubs that participated in the Club World Cup.



Adding transfers within a federation, summer transfers in England's top flight Premier League even topped a world record £3 billion ($4.06 billion), according to financial company Deloitte.



The women's game also saw a record €12.3 million spent on 1,100 international summer transfers, FIFA said.











