FIFA: International summer transfers reach a record $9.76 billion

Published September 03,2025
International football transfers in the summer window amounted to a record $9.76 billion, with England recording almost one third of the figure at $3.14 billion, the ruling body FIFA said on Wednesday.
FIFA said that England also had the most incoming players from the 11,970 transfers worldwide, which is also a record.
The global figure of $9.76 billion by far tops the previous record of $7.43 billion from 2023 and is some 50% higher than last year's $6.46 billion.
A record 535 players arrived in England which finished ahead of Portugal (479) and Brazil (425), while 576 players left England for $1.55 billion.
The $3.14 billion spent on players from abroad see England rank far ahead of Germany ($980 million) and Italy ($950 million).
Looking at income from departing players, England's $1.55 billion is just ahead of France ($1.27 billion) and Germany ($1.25 billion).
The transfer window in major markets closed on Monday but is still open in some areas. The FIFA are July 1-September, plus the extra June 1-10 window for clubs that participated in the Club World Cup.
Adding transfers within a federation, summer transfers in England's top flight Premier League even topped a world record £3 billion ($4.06 billion), according to financial company Deloitte.
The women's game also saw a record €12.3 million spent on 1,100 international summer transfers, FIFA said.