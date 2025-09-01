News Sports Tottenham set to sign PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan

Tottenham set to sign PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan

Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani is heading to Tottenham on a season-long loan after the two clubs reached an agreement, according to the PA news agency.

DPA SPORTS Published September 01,2025 Subscribe

Tottenham Hotspur are set to add further firepower to their squad after they reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the season-long loan of forward Randal Kolo Muani, the PA news agency understands.



Kolo Muani was linked with a move to Spurs in January, but eventually joined Juventus and scored 10 times in 22 appearances for the Serie A club.



Juventus had hoped to bring France international Kolo Muani back to Turin. However, with no agreement reached with PSG, it sparked a deadline-day flurry of interest in the 26-year-old and he is expected to complete a straight loan to Tottenham later on Monday, PA understands.



Versatile forward Kolo Muani will provide excellent cover for new Spurs boss Thomas Frank in wide attacking areas and in his favoured central striker position ahead of the club's return to the Champions League this month.



Frank had played down the prospect of Spurs signing another forward after Saturday's 1-0 loss at home to Bournemouth, but the chance to bring in a player of the quality of Kolo Muani was too good to turn down.



Kolo Muani has nine goals in 31 appearances for France and started his career at Nantes before a productive spell at Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2022-23 campaign.



PSG signed Kolo Muani for €75 million ($87 million) after his solitary season in Germany and after time in Italy last season, the forward will now add the Premier League to the list of leagues he has played in.











