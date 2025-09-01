News Sports Gianluigi Donnarumma joins Man City on transfer deadline day

An agreement has been reached for Manchester City to sign goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris St Germain in a deal worth approximately €30 million ($35.1m).

Published September 02,2025

Manchester City have sealed the deadline-day signing of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris St Germain for a fee of around €30 million ($35.1 million), the PA news agency understands.



The 26-year-old had been on the lookout for a move after his omission from PSG's Super Cup squad to face Tottenham last month indicated he was not viewed as the European champions' number one.



He has agreed a five-year contract with an option for a further 12 months, with the Premier League club expected to confirm the news on Tuesday.



City sources had maintained that no deal for Donnarumma could go through without regular number one Ederson leaving the club, and PA understands the Brazilian is poised to seal a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce for around €13-14 million.



City also brought in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford earlier this summer and he has started each of their three Premier League matches so far.



Meanwhile, City have reached agreement with Inter Milan for Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji on a loan deal with an option to buy, which becomes an obligation depending on certain criteria.



PA also understands City full-back Issa Kabore has completed a deadline-day loan move to Championship side Wrexham, while German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is in talks with Galatasaray.











