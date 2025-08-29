TURKISH FM FIDAN: ISRAELS RECKLESS ATTACKS SET ENTIRE REGION ABLAZE

News Sports Turkish FM Fidan: Israel's reckless attacks set entire region ablaze

"Atrocities committed in Gaza have been recorded as one of the darkest chapters in human history. Allowing Israel to continue reckless attacks in Gaza, across Palestine, will not only affect Palestinians, it'll also set the entire region ablaze," Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan stressed in his comments during an extraordinary parliamentary session on Friday.

Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan delivered remarkable statements related to the latest regional developments during an extraordinary parliamentary session on Friday.



FM Fidan laid out the following statements in his comments:



"Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza for the past 2 years, ignoring basic humanitarian values right before the world's eyes.



Atrocities committed in Gaza have been recorded as one of the darkest chapters in human history.



Allowing Israel to continue reckless attacks in Gaza, across Palestine, will not only affect Palestinians, it'll also set the entire region ablaze.



Palestinians' resistance against Israel will alter the course of history, become a symbol for the oppressed, shake the foundations of a decaying order.



We oppose any plan envisioning the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, regardless of who proposes it, such a plan is invalid for us.



We will not allow Syria's ancient and valuable communities to be exploited for these distorted goals against its territorial integrity.



Türkiye has cut all trade with Israel, does not allow Turkish ships to go to Israeli ports, and has closed its airspace to Israeli aircraft.



Israel's reckless attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iran are the clearest signs of a terrorist state mentality defying international order."









