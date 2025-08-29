News Sports Alejandro Garnacho arrives at Chelsea ahead of £40m move from Man Utd

Alejandro Garnacho arrives at Chelsea ahead of £40m move from Man Utd

Alejandro Garnacho has arrived at Chelsea’s training ground ahead of his £40 million transfer from Manchester United—confirmed by head coach Enzo Maresca

DPA SPORTS Published August 29,2025 Subscribe

Alejandro Garnacho has arrived at Chelsea's training ground in advance of his £40 million ($54 million) move from Manchester United, head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed.



A deal was agreed on Thursday between the parties after the 21-year-old was made surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.



He was at Cobham on Friday afternoon to undergo a medical and finalise the move.



"I know he is around here," said Maresca. "I don't know exactly where."



Asked how he was the United academy graduate fitting into his team, Maresca said: "He's a winger. I see him as a winger."



The Italian would not rule out the possibility of more arrivals and departures before Monday's deadline.



"You can expect anything, the transfer window is open, anything can happen in and out," he said.











