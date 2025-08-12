Manchester City winger Jack Grealish joins Everton on season-long loan

Everton have signed England midfielder Jack Grealish on a season-long loan from Manchester City, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

City paid Aston Villa 100 million pounds ($135.08 million) for the player, now 29, in 2021, but he fell out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola and is seeking game time ahead of next year's World Cup.

Media reports said Everton, who finished last season 13th overall and are managed by David Moyes, had an option to make the move permanent for 50 million pounds at the end of the loan period.







