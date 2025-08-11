UFC moving to Paramount in 2026 on seven-year deal

Paramount has knocked out a seven-year deal to become the exclusive home of all UFC events in the U.S., starting in 2026.

UFC's full annual slate of 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights will be streamed on Paramount+, with select numbered events simulcast on CBS.

The deal between Paramount and TKO Group Holdings Inc. -- with an average annual value of $1.1 billion -- was announced on Monday and marks a shift away from UFC's long-standing pay-per-view model.

"Paramount is a platinum partner with significant reach," said TKO president and COO Mark Shapiro. "Our new agreement unlocks powerful opportunities at TKO for years to come -- meaningful economics for investors; expanded premium inventory for global brand partners; and deeper engagement for UFC's passionate fanbase. Just as importantly, our athletes will love this new stage."

Paramount, which is owned by Skydance, said it intends to explore UFC rights outside the U.S. as they become available in the future.

"Rarely do opportunities arise to partner on an exclusive basis with a global sports powerhouse like UFC -- an organization with extraordinary global recognition, scale, and cultural impact," said Paramount CEO and chairman David Ellison. "Paramount's advantage lies in the expansive reach of our linear and streaming platforms. Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy -- driving engagement, subscriber growth, and long-term loyalty, and the addition of UFC's year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win. We look forward to delivering this premium content to millions of fans in the U.S., and potentially beyond."

In addition to UFC, TKO's properties include World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Professional Bull Riders (PBR).











