Sweden and Feyenoord great Ove Kindvall dies at age of 82

Former Sweden striker Ove Kindvall, who scored the winning goal for Feyenoord in the 1970 European Cup final, has died at the age of 82, the Dutch club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kindvall joined the Eredivisie side in 1966 and spent five prolific seasons in the red and white, scoring 129 goals in 114 league matches.

Feyenoord won their only European Cup with a 2-1 win over Celtic after Kindvall netted the winner in extra time. They were the first Dutch club to win the continent's elite competition.

Kindvall was also a national hero after playing a key role in securing Sweden's place at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. He also took part in the 1974 finals in West Germany.









