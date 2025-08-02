DESPONDENT HAMILTON SAYS HES USELESS AND FERRARI SHOULD REPLACE HIM

Despondent Hamilton says he's 'useless' and Ferrari should replace him

A despondent Lewis Hamilton said he was "useless" and suggested Ferrari needed another driver after qualifying 12th for the Hungarian Grand Prix with teammate Charles Leclerc on pole position.

The seven-time Formula One world champion, who is 40, has an unrivalled record in Hungary with eight wins and nine poles but Saturday's performance was far from those heights.

"It's me every time. I'm useless, absolutely useless," he told Sky Sports television when explaining why he had said "every time, every time" over the radio after failing to make the cut.

"The team have no problem. You've seen the car's on pole.

"So we probably need to change driver."

Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes in January and has yet to stand on the podium for Formula One's oldest, most glamorous and successful team although he did win the Shanghai sprint from pole in March.

Leclerc has had five top three finishes in 13 races so far this season.










