Turkish NBA star Sengun eyes EuroBasket medal, US title

Turkish national basketball player Alperen Sengun, a star center for the Houston Rockets, is young but dreams big, setting his sights on capturing a medal at the 2025 European Championship (EuroBasket 2025) as well as an NBA championship.

Speaking to Anadolu, Sengun, 23, who earned his first All-Star selection last season, said that in the face of huge challenges in the NBA, he tackled them by upping his game each season.

The best part about taking part in the All-Star Game, he said, was that his family also experienced his excitement and that this made him proud.

"When I left Türkiye for the NBA, many people told me; 'Don't go to the NBA.' My goal was to improve my body, my language, and my basketball skills," he recounted.

"Staying in the NBA isn't easy because 60 new players arrive every season. Only those who work hard manage to stay. Knowing this, I've focused on improving myself and my game every season."

This process was successful, as Sengun got through his fourth year in the NBA and now has entered his fifth.

Last year he inked a new five-year contract with the Houston Rockets, in addition to being a member of the Turkish National Basketball Team since 2020.

Despite being a relatively young team, he said, the Rockets haven't done badly, and this season they added more experienced players.

"We're ready for the new season," he added.

- 'Our goal is the NBA championship'

Sengun said they're hoping to repeat the Rockets' previous successes, as they won their last NBA championship in 1995.

He stressed his determination ahead of the new season, saying: "Everyone is working hard. We want to make our mark this season and continue in the playoffs. Hopefully, we'll see a more focused, 'winning Alperen' in the new season."

- 'Excited to play alongside Kevin Durant'

Sengun also spoke of his thrill to play alongside NBA superstar Kevin Durant, emphasizing the impact Durant can have regardless of his age.

"I'm excited to play with Durant. Everyone is excited to play with him. It doesn't matter his age-ultimately, he's Kevin Durant. I have no doubt he will bring a lot to the team," Sengun said, expressing confidence in what the veteran forward will contribute to the Rockets.

He stressed that Durant will help every single member of the team and heaped praise on him, saying: "He's very experienced, and we have some very young players. I think he'll open up the game for us. He's incredibly effective both offensively and defensively."

Sengun also lauded Ime Udoka, the Rockets head coach, saying: "Ime is one of the best coaches in the NBA. He came in and changed so many things—he changed the organization and brought so much to the players. Ime was one of the best things that could have happened to us, and he did. He helped me a lot mentally, too. He made everyone mentally stronger."

Asked what had surprised him the most since joining the NBA, he said he had incredible memories.

"I dunked in a game. It was one of the best dunks I've ever made in my life. An offensive foul was called that didn't happen, but that was irrelevant."

"I say: 'I wish it hadn't been an offensive foul," he gushed.