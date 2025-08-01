India collapse in England decider as Atkinson strikes

Gus Atkinson took a five-wicket haul on his England return as India collapsed to 224 all out in the fifth and deciding Test on Friday despite the hosts being without the injured Chris Woakes.

England, 2-1 up in the series, saw paceman Woakes effectively ruled out of the rest of the match before play resumed at the Oval after he suffered a shoulder injury when diving in an attempt to prevent a boundary on Thursday.

That left England a bowler down, with substitutes permitted to field but not bat or bowl.

Atkinson, one of a trio of recalled England quicks following last week's drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford, responded with a superb return of 5-33 in 21.4 overs on his Surrey home ground after striking twice on Thursday.

India, who resumed on 204-6, lost their last four wickets for just 20 more runs in 5.4 overs on Friday.

Karun Nair, 52 not out overnight, had added just five runs to his innings top-score when he was plumb lbw to a straight delivery from Josh Tongue.

India's 218-7 soon became 220-8 when Sundar, fresh from a maiden Test century at Old Trafford, fell for 26 when he carelessly hooked an Atkinson short ball to Jamie Overton at deep square leg.

Sundar sank to his knees in disbelief and Atkinson then polished off the tail, bowling Mohammed Siraj for nought before he ended the innings when Prasidh Krishna was also out for a duck, caught behind by Jamie Smith.

England captain Ben Stokes, the leading wicket-taker in this series, had already been ruled out of the match with a shoulder injury.

Pacemen Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse were also omitted from the England line-up at the Oval following their previous workload in this series.

Fellow quick Mark Wood is a long-term England absentee, while Olly Stone is only just returning to fitness following a knee injury.