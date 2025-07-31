Former NBA star, crime figure arrested for gambling ring

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas and five others, including an alleged Israeli organized crime figure, were arrested on federal charges tied to a "high-stakes" illegal gambling operation, according to the US Justice Department of Justice.

"Arenas, 43, a.k.a. "Agent Zero," of Woodland Hills, is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators," said a statement by the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

Yevgeni Gershman, a suspected organized crime figure from Israel, Evgenni Tourevski, Allan Austria, Yarin Cohen and Ievgen Krachun, were arrested with Arenas, and each "charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business," according to the statement.

The indictment said Arenas rented out his Encino mansion to host high-stakes illegal poker games. Arthur Kats staged the mansion to host the games, found co-conspirators to host the games, and collected rent from the co-conspirators on Arenas' behalf.

Gershman hired women to serve drinks, provide massages and offer companionship in exchange for tips during the games, charging them a percentage of their earnings. Chefs, valets and armed guards were also employed for the events, it said.

Gershman faces additional charges of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud, marriage fraud and making false statements on immigration documents with Valentina Cojocari. Prosecutors allege the couple entered a sham marriage in 2022 to secure Gershman's permanent residency in the US.

"If convicted, the defendants would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count," it said.



