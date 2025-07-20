West Ham sign England full-back Kyle Walker-Peters on 3-year deal

West Ham United confirmed on Sunday the signing of England defender Kyle Walker-Peters on a three-year contract following his departure from Southampton.

The 28-year-old full-back, who has two senior England caps, joins the Hammers after five seasons at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium, where he made over 200 appearances.

Walker-Peters told the club's website he was excited about the move, saying: "It feels like it has been a long time coming. I've been linked with a move to the Club in the past, and I'm just happy to be here now."

"I like to play with intensity, give my all in every game, and I want to try and achieve special things here," he added.

West Ham Head Coach Graham Potter expressed optimism about the transfer, saying he has long admired the player and expects him to add "high-quality competition and good character" to the team.

Walker-Peters began his career at Tottenham Hotspur, making his Premier League debut in 2017. He was part of the England squad that won the FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea the same year.

As of the end of the 2024-25 season, the 28-year-old has made has made 148 Premier League appearances.

West Ham will play their first league match on Aug. 16 against Sunderland.