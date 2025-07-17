Napoli sign Dutch international forward Lang

Serie A champions Napoli announced Thursday the signing of Netherlands attacker Noa Lang from PSV Eindhoven.

"SSC Napoli announces that it has definitively acquired the registration of the player Noa Noell Lang from PSV Eindhoven," the Serie A outfit wrote in a short statement on their website.

According to Italian media, Napoli have paid 25 million euros ($29 million) for the 26-year-old who is the second high-profile player to leave PSV within the last week following Malik Tillman's move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Lang came through the ranks at Ajax, before joining Belgian side Club Brugge in October 2020 on loan, later making the move permanent the following summer.

In 2023, Lang signed for PSV where he would go on to make 63 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and creating 14 more.

During his time with PSV he won two Eredivisie titles, in addition to the brace of Belgian league titles he collected at Brugge.

Noa boasts 14 caps for the Netherlands, scoring three goals and laying on two assists for the Oranje.

The addition of the diminutive winger follows on from Napoli's acquisition of Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City -- Italy's biggest transfer of the summer.

Napoli are also in advanced negotiations with Udinese to sign another attacker in Italy international Lorenzo Lucca (35 million euros) and are targeting Bologna's Dutch defender Sam Beukema (30 million euros).

Napoli, crowned Italian champions for the fourth time in their history last season, hope to finance these arrivals with the permanent transfer of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray for a fee of 75 million euros.







