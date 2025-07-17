News Sports Guardiola wants to bring Ter Stegen to Man City - reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly set his sights on Germany goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen as a potential transfer target, according to various media outlets

Ter Stegen, currently at Barcelona, is Guardiola's preferred candidate to replace current starting keeper Ederson, who is flirting with a move to Saudi Arabia or the Serie A, the newspaper El Nacional said on Thursday.



According to the reports, first talks over the transfer have already been held.



"Guardiola appreciates Ter Stegen's style of play and experience, especially his qualities in building up the game, his tactical intelligence and his calmness in goal - all qualities that fit perfectly with his style," El Nacional wrote.



Last week, Spanish newspapers said that Ter Stegen is to be only the third-choice goalkeeper at Barcelona in the upcoming season.



The Sport newspaper said that coach Hansi Flick has already told the German that Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny are the first two options ahead of him.



Szczesny stood in for Ter Stegen after the latter suffered a major knee injury in September and was sidelined for about seven months.



The Mundo Deportivo newspaper, meanwhile, said that Flick isn't even counting on the German goalkeeper for the new season.



Ter Stegen reportedly feels at home in Barcelona and in principle wants to fulfil his contract until 2028. However, due to the 2026 World Cup, he can't afford to spend a season on the bench and risk losing his starting position at the Germany national team.



As Barcelona started the pre-season preparations, Ter Stegen has only completed individual sessions in the fitness room. The official reason for his absence from team training is back issues.



Chelsea, Manchester United, Galatasaray and Monaco are reportedly interested in signing Ter Stegen.









