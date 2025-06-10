Manchester City sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon on five-year contract

Manchester City have signed attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki from Olympique Lyonnais on a five-year contract ahead of this month's Club World Cup, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that City paid around 40 million euros ($45.70 million) for the 21-year-old Frenchman.

Cherki had his best season for Lyon in 2024-25, scoring 12 goals and providing 20 assists in all competitions.

"This is a dream for me. Honestly, to be joining a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to make the next step in my career here is something very, very special," Cherki said in a statement.

"I have worked so hard for this all my life. I love this sport and I can't wait to develop further here in Manchester with Pep (Guardiola) and his backroom staff.

"I would only leave Lyon for a project I really believe in and everything at City suggests I can develop my game and help the team be successful in the future. I can't wait to show City fans what I can do."

The recently capped France international, who can play as an attacking midfielder and right winger, scored in both legs of his team's Europa League quarter-final 7-6 aggregate loss to Manchester United.

City will kick off their Club World Cup campaign on June 18 against Moroccan side Wydad AC, followed by matches against Emirati club Al-Ain and Juventus.







