Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Ange Postecoglou, British media reported on Friday, despite the Australian guiding the club to their first major trophy in 17 years with victory in the Europa League final last month.

Postecoglou will leave two years after his appointment. Spurs beat Manchester United in Bilbao to win the Europa League and book their place in next season's Champions League, but a dismal domestic campaign ultimately cost Postecoglou his job.

Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League last season, fuelling pressure on the 59-year-old in his second year at the helm.












