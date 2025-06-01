News Sports Two dead amid PSG Champions League celebrations in France

Two dead amid PSG Champions League celebrations in France

Two people died, hundreds were arrested and cars set ablaze in France overnight as football fans celebrated Paris Saint-Germain's stunning Champions League final victory, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

DPA SPORTS Published June 01,2025 Subscribe

One person has been killed in southern France amid celebrations over Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday, French police said on Sunday.



The young man was fatally stabbed in the town of Dax, south of Bordeaux, as a crowd of people was celebrating the win in Munich, according to a police spokeswoman.



The exact circumstances of the incident remained initially unclear.



The Interior Ministry reported a second death on the sidelines of the celebrations. According to local media, a woman on a scooter was hit by a car in Paris and died.



Across France, some 192 people were injured, including 22 security forces and seven firefighters, during clashes that occurred amid the celebrations, according to a preliminary estimate by the ministry.



At least 559 people were detained during riots overnight, most of them in Paris.



Elsewhere in France, a car drove into a crowd of people in the eastern city of Grenoble on Saturday evening. Police have said they are treating the incident as an accident, with four members of the same family injured, two of them seriously.



Police initially did not provide further figures on the number of people injured in connection with the Champions League celebrations.



PSG won the Champions League final 5-0 for their first European Cup.



In Munich, the police drew a positive balance after the game. Tens of thousands of fans celebrated peacefully in the German city and only a few scuffles between fan groups were reported.



Fifteen people were provisionally arrested for different offences, such as pickpocketing and trespassing. In addition, 64 people were charged with assault and offences involving pyrotechnic objects.



During an altercation between opposing fans at a subway station, irritants were sprayed - four people were injured, including two police officers.











