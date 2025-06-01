Manchester United signs Brazilian Cunha from Wolverhampton

English Premier League club Manchester United has reached an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the transfer of Matheus Cunha.

No details of the agreement with the Brazilian player were given in the announcement on the club's official website.

The British media claimed that the Red Devils activated the £62.5 million (about $83.5 million) release clause in Cunha's contract, signing the 26-year-old forward to a five-year deal.

Cunha, who joined Wolverhampton from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in 2023, has scored 17 goals in 36 matches for the club.