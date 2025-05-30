Real Madrid sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool

Real Madrid announced Friday that it has reached an agreement with Liverpool to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a six-year deal.

The Spanish club will pay a €10 million (about $11.32 million) transfer fee to secure the 26-year-old right-back, whose contract with Liverpool is set to expire this summer.

He will officially join Madrid on June 1, ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins June 14 in the United States.

Alexander-Arnold confirmed earlier this month that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after 20 years with the club.

''This club has been my whole life-my whole world - for 20 years. But, I have never known anything else, and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally,'' he explained for his decision to leave the English side.

Making 354 appearances and scoring 23 goals along with providing 86 assists for the Reds, Alexander-Arnold won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, and two League Cups since making his debut in 2016.