Carlo Ancelotti to take over as Brazil coach

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will leave the club at the end of the season to take charge of the Brazil national team, the Brazilian Football Confederation announced Monday.

The 65-year-old Italian will become Brazil's first foreign coach, with Xabi Alonso set to be appointed as the new Real Madrid boss after confirming his exit from Bayer Leverkusen.

"The greatest national team in the history of football will now be led by the most successful coach in the world," said the CBF in a statement.

"He will lead Brazil until the 2026 World Cup and will coach them in their next two qualifying matches against Ecuador and Paraguay next month."

Brazil sacked Dorival Junior after a 4-1 thrashing by Argentina in March and are fourth in the South American qualifying table for the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Ancelotti leaves Madrid as one of the club's most successful managers, winning 15 trophies across two spells with Los Blancos, including a La Liga and Champions League double last season.

In his first spell at Real Madrid he led them to La Decima in 2014 -- their 10th Champions League triumph.

He has won the competition three times with Los Blancos: sacked in 2015 he returned in 2021 after Zinedine Zidane resigned to lift the trophy in 2022 and 2024.

Ancelotti has also led Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain among other teams, including AC Milan with whom he won the Champions League twice as a coach in 2003 and 2007.

The Italian is the coach who has won the most Champions League trophies with five triumphs.









