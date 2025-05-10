Lazio snatch draw with 10-man Juventus in battle for top-four finish

Lazio substitute Matias Vecino struck a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Juventus in the battle for Champions League qualifying places in Serie A on Saturday.

Juve broke the deadlock in the 51st minute through Randal Kolo Muani, who nodded past goalkeeper Christos Mandas, before Vecino levelled with a header six minutes into added time.

Juventus had defender Pierre Kalulu sent off on the hour mark for a foul on striker Taty Castellanos.

With two games left, Juve are fourth, level on 64 points with Lazio in fifth and a point above sixth-placed AS Roma, who travel to third-placed Atalanta (68) on Monday.









