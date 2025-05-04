Chelsea boost Champions League chances with victory over Liverpool

Chelsea moved a step closer to Champions League qualification on Sunday by beating under-strength champions Liverpool 3-1 with a first-half strike from Enzo Fernandez, a ricocheted own-goal by Jarell Quansah and a Cole Palmer penalty.

Liverpool came to London, fresh from securing the title against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, but there was a demob-happy air about them and, despite a party atmosphere amongst the travelling support, they lacked their usual cutting edge.

Arne Slot made six changes to the starting line-up that faced Spurs.

The game was only two minutes old when Palmer found Pedro Neto whose cut-back cross fell to the unmarked Fernandez and the Argentine whipped the ball low into the net. The lively Palmer was also instrumental in the second goal after he clipped the ball into the area and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's attempted clearance bounced off teammate Quansah and into the goal.

Palmer, who has suffered a goal drought since mid-January, scored from the spot after Quansah brought down Moises Caicedo six minutes into time added on.

"Today I felt confident, I was trying things, first time passes, playing forward," Palmer told Sky Sports. "I went three months without scoring but it just gives me more fight and motivation to do more for myself and for the team."

Van Dijk had pulled one back in the 84th minute from a corner for Liverpool to the delight of the fans, who decked out the away corner of the Shed End with balloons and inflatable trophies.

The result kept Chelsea fifth in the table, separated from fourth-placed Newcastle United only by goals scored.

The top five in the Premier League qualify for the Champions League and Chelsea face Newcastle away next weekend.









