River edge Boca 2-1 in pulsating Argentine 'Superclasico'

River Plate secured a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Boca Juniors in a tense 'Superclasico' in Argentina's Primera Division Apertura competition on Sunday to claim bragging rights over their arch rivals.

A record crowd of over 85,000 fans packed into the recently expanded Mas Monumental stadium, creating a cauldron of noise following a minute's silence for Pope Francis, who died last week.

Teenage prodigy Franco Mastantuono opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a spectacular effort, the 17-year-old curling a left-footed free kick into the top corner of Agustin Marchesin's net from nearly 30 metres out.

"A derby is lived with a lot of adrenaline, but I tried to focus, isolate myself and concentrate and I think that helped," Mastantuono said.

"I had a lot of faith in myself and it's not easy being so young that the team allows you an opportunity like this. The team gave me that confidence and I value the place I'm in," he added.

River's relentless high press nearly paid dividends when Enzo Perez won possession and fed Sebastian Driussi, whose fierce drive was parried away by Marchesin, who then produced another fine save to deny German Pezzella's header from a corner.

Boca hit back through Miguel Merentiel, who capitalised on a defensive error by Pezzella on a swift counter-attack to slot his sixth goal of the season in the 38th minute.

However, the hosts restored their advantage when Driussi slotted home a close-range finish on the stroke of halftime after his header rebounded off Marchesin.

River nearly grabbed a third when Mastantuono shot wide after the break, while the visitors went close to an equaliser through Exequiel Zeballos and Miguel Merentiel.

River are third in Group B on 28 points, level on points with second-placed Independiente, who have two games in hand. Marcelo Gallardo's side next face Velez Sarsfield on Sunday.

Already assured of a place in the last 16, Boca remain top of Group A on 32 points, two clear of Argentinos Juniors. Fernando Gago's side next visit Tigre on Sunday.







