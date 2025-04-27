News Sports Liverpool secure league title with crushing win against Tottenham

Liverpool demolished Tottenham 5-1 to clinch the Premier League title at an impassioned Anfield on Sunday, sealing a record-equalling 20th English top-flight crown.

DPA SPORTS Published April 27,2025

Liverpool secured a record-equalling 20th league title in a party atmosphere with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham as fans at Anfield witnessed a championship triumph for the first time in 35 years.



The 2020 success under Jürgen Klopp came in the sterile confines of Covid-19 restrictions and, even then, confirmation came when Manchester City lost at Chelsea to hand it to them on a plate.



While the players celebrated alone at Formby Hall hotel, thousands of fans, contrary to government rules, gathered outside the stadium to launch fireworks into the night sky and mark the occasion with pyrotechnics.



So the outpouring of pure joy and raw emotion on a suitably sunny Merseyside afternoon was totally understandable and more than deserved as they matched arch-rival Manchester United's tally of 20.



At the final whistle, Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah were among those who fell to the turf. Boss Arne Slot allowed himself a congratulatory hug with his backroom staff.



The players danced wildly in front of the fans as fireworks exploded in the streets behind it before lining up arm-in-arm for a rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone."



The usually-reserved Slot followed that with four fist pumps.



This was delayed gratification, not only from five years ago but from the last few weeks when it became apparent it was a question of when, not if, Slot would become the first Dutch coach to win the Premier League and only the fifth manager to achieve it in his debut season.



He is not the first to do it in his first season as Liverpool manager, however, as Joe Fagan (1983-84) and Sir Kenny Dalglish (1985-86) had gone before.



At the start of the season Liverpool were given just a 5.6% chance of being champions by Opta, but this was no Leicester-style against-the-odds title win.



Slot's side have consistently been the best team as they have been at the top of the table every day since November 2.



Liverpool's coach emerged through a billowing cloud of red smoke onto the apron of the stadium, cheered on by thousands – some who had match tickets and many more who just wanted to be here to experience the history.



Tottenham, with a Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt to save their season on Thursday, made the most changes (eight) they have ever made from one league game to another but still managed to briefly puncture the party atmosphere with Dominic Solanke's 12th-minute header.



A momentary silence was followed by a guttural roar and within four minutes the atmosphere was restored as Luis Diaz, in his 100th league game, slid home Dominik Szoboszlai's cross.



He was flagged offside but a video review overturn resulted in more delayed gratification.



The video was not needed to rule Ryan Gravenberch was offside in crossing for Cody Gakpo, who had earlier flashed an overhead-kick wide, to put the ball in the net from a similar position minutes later.



But there was no doubt when Alexis Mac Allister lashed home with his weaker left foot from 20 yards after some typically lax Spurs defending, which also contributed to Gakpo stabbing through a crowd of players for the third 10 minutes before half-time.



Tottenham looked less interested by the minute as damage limitation became a priority but only Ibrahima Konate's inch-perfect tackle on Mathys Tel prevented a certain goal.



Salah's first goal in seven matches in the 63rd minute took him past Sergio Aguero and into fifth place in the all-time Premier League scorers list with 185 goals.



Having prostrated himself in front of the Kop he marked the occasion with a selfie on a fans' camera against a backdrop of thousands of worshippers.



Destiny Udogie deflecting Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross into his own net denied Salah a second as cries of "Champions" were replaced by the name of Alexander-Arnold, whose destiny appears to involve Real Madrid, as his substitution was roared off.



Tottenham, somewhat appropriately, were an afterthought and will finish the season having lost more than half their matches, currently 20 defeats, with only European football offering any salvation.











