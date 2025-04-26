60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye set to kick off, spotlighting nation’s global profile

The 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye is set to begin Sunday, with 161 athletes competing in a prestigious event that organizers say plays an important role in promoting Türkiye internationally.

Emin Muftuoglu, head of the Turkish Cycling Federation, highlighted the significance of the milestone event at a press conference, noting the many innovations and heightened excitement surrounding this year's tour.

"There were many new elements and a different excitement during the 50th anniversary event. It marked the start of the second half of the century," Muftuoglu said. "Now, as we celebrate the 60th edition, we feel that same spirit once again."

"The event had a significant impact on changing the perception of cycling in Türkiye. Television broadcasts took us to another level," Muftuoglu added.

He also recalled a historic moment in 2015 when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan became the first Turkish president to ride a bicycle on public streets, marking a turning point for the sport in Türkiye. "Since then, cycling here has reached a whole new dimension," Muftuoglu said, pointing to a steady rise in bicycle sales since 2008.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Sahin also emphasized the race's significance during the event, which begins in Antalya and concludes on May 4 in Izmir after eight stages.

"Europe's and the world's top cycling teams also gather here for winter training camps, and our hotels are increasingly earning bicycle-friendly certifications," Sahin said. "The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye remains the most prestigious of these events."

Following his remarks, Muftuoglu presented Sahin with a plaque of appreciation.

The eight-stage race will pass through Antalya, Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka, Aydin, Kusadasi, Selcuk, and Cesme, before wrapping up in Izmir. The event will showcase some of Türkiye's premier tourist destinations and will be broadcast live on Eurosport and TRT Spor.