Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy to leave club

Jamie Vardy, the legendary striker at English Premier League team Leicester City, is leaving the club.

According to a statement on the club's website Thursday, the veteran player, who has scored 198 goals in 498 appearances in 13 seasons, will leave the club at the end of the season.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester City's chair, stressed the 38-year-old's special place at the club.

"Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this Football Club."

Vardy, who played a vital role in the success of Leicester City, which won their first and only Premier League title in their 131-year history in the 2015-16 season, also helped the club win the FA Cup in the 2020-21 season.

Leicester City lost 1-0 to Liverpool on Sunday, leaving them set to be relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.












