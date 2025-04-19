McTominay gives Napoli 1-0 win at bottom side Monza

 Contact Us
Scott McTominay headed Napoli level on points with Inter Milan at the top of Serie A with the only goal in Saturday's 1-0 win at rock-bottom Monza. McTominay's third goal in a week boosted Napoli's bid for a second league title in three seasons and piled pressure on reigning champions Inter who are at high-flying Bologna on Easter Sunday.

Published April 19,2025
A second-half header by Scott McTominay secured Napoli a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Monza in Serie A on Saturday as Antonio Conte's side provisionally moved level with leaders Inter Milan.

McTominay nodded home to put Napoli in front in the 72nd minute, scoring from a lovely lofted cross from the corner of the area by Giacomo Raspadori.

Second-placed Napoli are level with Inter on 71 points from 33 games, before the defending champions travel to Bologna on Sunday.

Monza sit bottom with 15 points, 11 points from safety.