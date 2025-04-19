McTominay gives Napoli 1-0 win at bottom side Monza

A second-half header by Scott McTominay secured Napoli a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Monza in Serie A on Saturday as Antonio Conte's side provisionally moved level with leaders Inter Milan.

McTominay nodded home to put Napoli in front in the 72nd minute, scoring from a lovely lofted cross from the corner of the area by Giacomo Raspadori.

Second-placed Napoli are level with Inter on 71 points from 33 games, before the defending champions travel to Bologna on Sunday.

