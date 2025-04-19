Barcelona mount comeback to beat Celta Vigo 4-3 in LaLiga

LaLiga leaders Barcelona fought back from 3-1 down to beat Celta Vigo 4-3 in a rollercoaster encounter on Saturday, with a stoppage-time penalty by Raphinha extending their lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table to seven points.

Barcelona took the lead in the 12th minute through Ferran Torres but conceded an equaliser three minutes later when goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny misread a cross and allowed Borja Iglesias to score.

The Spanish forward then stunned the home fans when he scored two more goals in the second half in identical circumstances, racing through to beat the keeper on his way to a hat-trick.

But Barca's Dani Olmo and Raphinha soon netted four minutes apart to draw level at 3-3.

Celta held on but conceded a late penalty for a foul on Olmo which was awarded after a VAR check, with Raphinha stepping up to fire the ball into the top corner in the 98th minute.







