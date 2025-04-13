Ten-man Real overcome lowly Alaves 1-0 after Mbappe sees red

Defending champions Real Madrid secured a nervy 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga on Sunday after a reckless foul by Kylian Mbappe had them reduced to 10 men late in the first half.

Eduardo Camavinga gave Real the lead in the 34th minute, scoring from outside the box with a brilliant curled shot, after an earlier goal by Raul Asencio was ruled out following a VAR check.

Mbappe's violent tackle on Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco left Real a man down before halftime. The player count, however, was level in the second half after Vinicius Jr was subjected to a similar foul by Manu Sanchez, who also was sent off.

Second-placed Real have 66 points from 31 games and are four points behind leaders Barcelona, who edged Leganes 1-0 on Saturday. Alaves are 17th on 30 points.







