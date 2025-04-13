Ten-man Real overcome lowly Alaves 1-0 after Mbappe sees red

 Contact Us
In LaLiga on Sunday, the defending champions Real Madrid managed to clinch a tense 1-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves, despite being one man down after Kylian Mbappe's reckless foul in the first half against the relegation-threatened team.

Published April 13,2025
Eduardo Camavinga gave Real the lead in the 34th minute, scoring from outside the box with a brilliant curled shot, after an earlier goal by Raul Asencio was ruled out following a VAR check.

Mbappe's violent tackle on Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco left Real a man down before halftime. The player count, however, was level in the second half after Vinicius Jr was subjected to a similar foul by Manu Sanchez, who also was sent off.

Second-placed Real have 66 points from 31 games and are four points behind leaders Barcelona, who edged Leganes 1-0 on Saturday. Alaves are 17th on 30 points.