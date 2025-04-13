Juventus earn 2-1 home win against lowly Lecce

First-half goals by Teun Koopmeiners and Kenan Yildiz helped Juventus to a 2-1 win at home against relegation-threatened Lecce in Serie A on Saturday as new coach Igor Tudor remains unbeaten on Juve's bench.

Koopmeiners gave Juventus the lead after two minutes, scoring with a low strike inside the far post, and Yildiz doubled the advantage after the half-hour mark as he capitalised on a brilliant team play.

Lecce pulled a goal back in the 87th minute through Federico Baschirotto, who scored with a powerful header following a free kick.

Juventus moved provisionally up to third on 59 points from 32 games. They are one point above fourth-placed Atalanta, who host Bologna, in fifth and with 57 points, on Sunday. Lecce are two points above the relegation zone.









