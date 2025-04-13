Chelsea stumble again in Champions League hunt with 2-2 draw against Ipswich

Relegation-bound Ipswich Town held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, leaving the hosts looking over their shoulders in their push for a lucrative spot in next season's Champions League.

The visitors stunned Enzo Maresca's men - who had won their previous five home league games - when they raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Despite being pinned in their half for the early stages, Ipswich's Paraguayan striker Julio Enciso nipped in between Chelsea's defenders to steer home a cross by right back Ben Johnson in the 19th minute.

Twelve minutes later, Enciso repaid the favour, crossing for Johnson to head home and Chelsea struggled to revive their momentum, prompting loud boos from the home supporters at the half time whistle.

An own goal by Axel Tuanzebe immediately after halftime gave Chelsea hope and substitute Jadon Sancho curled a shot into the top corner in the 79th minute, setting up a frantic finale when both side came close to snatching a winner.

Ipswich goalkeeper Alex Palmer saved a Trevoh Chalobah effort at point blank range in the 85th minute before denying Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer in time added on.

The draw pushed Chelsea into the last of the five Champions League spots but they are only one point ahead of Newcastle United who were due to play Manchester United later on Sunday and have a further game in hand.

Ipswich remained in 18th place and are almost certain to return to the second tier next season. They are 14 points adrift of West Ham United, who are just outside the bottom three, with only six more games to play.







