Barcelona extend LaLiga lead with 1-0 win at lowly Leganes

Barcelona extended their lead at the top to seven points with a 1-0 win at Leganes thanks to an own goal by defender Jorge Saenz on Saturday that took their unbeaten LaLiga run to 13 matches.

Following a tense first half with chances for both sides, Barca went in front after the break when Raphinha's cross for Robert Lewandowski was inadvertently deflected into the net by Leganes defender Saenz and it proved to be the winner.

Lewandowski, chasing his 100th goal for the Catalans, later saw his header from Raphinha's cross go wide before he was replaced by Ferran Torres after 67 minutes.

The hosts looked to have levelled when Dani Raba headed home Adria Altimira's cross but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Hansi Flick's side moved to 70 points above second-placed Real Madrid, who have 63 and visit Alaves on Sunday. Leganes remain second-bottom on 28, two points off the safety zone.







