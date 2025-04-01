Premier League to use semi-automated offside technology this season

The Premier League will use semi-automated offside technology for the first time in matches starting from April 12.

The system made its debut in English football in seven of the eight FA Cup fifth round ties in March.

Following additional non-live testing in the Premier League, the technology has now been cleared for use in the top-flight.

Semi-automated offside technology is designed to improve the accuracy of tight offside calls by making parts of the process automatic.

Virtual offside lines and graphics will be used, alongside optical player tracking for those watching at home or in a stadium.

VAR officials check the system has followed the process correctly before confirming the decision to the referee, who then informs the players.

The technology was first used at the elite level in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has also featured in the Champions League, Serie A and La Liga.

"Semi-automated offside technology automates key elements of the offside decision-making process to support the video assistant referee (VAR)," a Premier League statement said:

"It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans.

"The technology maintains the integrity of the process while enhancing the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making."

Using 30 cameras around a stadium, the technology is set to be used in close offside decisions and will help confirm or suggest a change to the on-field decision made by the referee.

The Premier League has worked with Professional Game Match Officials Ltd and Genius Sports to develop the technology.

It will debut in the Premier League when Manchester City host Crystal Palace in the early kick-off on April 12, with other fixtures that day including Arsenal's home game against Brentford.







