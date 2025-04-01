New Orleans Pelicans' Williamson, McCollum to miss rest of season due injuries

Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the New Orleans Pelicans confirmed on Tuesday.

"Williamson sustained a low back bone contusion after a fall during a game on March 19 in Minnesota. The Pelicans said he will continue to get rest and treatment on the back," the team said in a statement.

Williamson, 24, two-time all-star, finished the season with 24.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

"McCollum was hurt March 23 at Detroit, an injury that was diagnosed as a right foot bone contusion. The veteran guard will also get treatment and rest during his recovery," it added.

McCollum, 33, who was chosen as the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2016, averaged 21.1 points in 56 games for the Pelicans this season.

The Pelicans are 14th in the Western Conference and out of playoff contention.





