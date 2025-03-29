Mourinho: Fenerbahçe still in Ttitle race despite challenges

Fenerbahçe's head coach, José Mourinho, spoke after his team's 4-2 victory over Bodrum FK in the 29th week of the Süper Lig, stating, "Our championship chances are still alive, but I can't give a percentage. We've seen a certain tendency since the beginning of the season—we are moving against the wind."

Speaking at a press conference after the match at Grey Bodrum Stadium, the Portuguese coach said, "We performed well as a team. It was unfortunate for us that the referees from tonight's match were not in Glasgow. Clear penalties were not given to us there.

Tonight, however, penalties were awarded. That's how we conceded the first goal. The second goal we conceded came when the score was already 4-1. I don't think either of the goals we conceded was dramatic."

Mourinho pointed out that Saint-Maximin played after a long break, saying, "Maximin was not physically at his best. He hadn't trained consistently, but during the two-week international break, we gave him the opportunity to work individually and improve himself.

He trained very well. Tonight, he played for 20 minutes. His performance was like the team's—the team's performance dropped in the last 20 minutes. Of course, it's a good feeling for him to be back."

Regarding the upcoming Ziraat Turkish Cup match against Galatasaray on Wednesday, Mourinho said, "My opinion on a foreign referee officiating the match doesn't matter; it won't change anything. I'm not Turkish, I'm a foreigner.

I came here to work, not to change things. So, I can't comment. Tonight's VAR referee was a foreigner, a Portuguese, and he gave a strange penalty. We will play a cup match on Wednesday. Everything will be decided at the end of that game. I know that the main goal for both teams is the league, but we want to win."

The Portuguese coach added that the Bodrum FK match was tough after the international break. "We will rest tomorrow. It was a tough match because playing on Friday right after the international break was difficult. Amrabat and Nesyri, who played for the Moroccan national team, had their matches on Tuesday at midnight.

They are tired, so we will rest tomorrow and train on Sunday. Our championship chances remain, but I can't give a percentage. We've seen a tendency since the start of the season—we are moving against the wind. Winning the Trabzonspor match will be very important for us because Galatasaray has a bye week."