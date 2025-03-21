Merino rescues draw for holders Spain v Netherlands

Spain snatched a stoppage-time equaliser against 10-man Netherlands to secure a 2-2 draw on Thursday that kept up a two-year unbeaten streak and gave the holders the advantage in their Nations League quarter-final tie.

Substitute Mikel Merino, a makeshift striker at club level for Arsenal, proved his ability in front of goal for his country too with a close-range finish three minutes into added time.

The Dutch had fought back after going behind in the ninth minute with goals from Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders but finished with 10 men after teenage defender Jorrel Hato was sent off eight minutes from time for a studs-up challenge.

Spain, who had not lost in their previous 21 competitive internationals, opened the scoring through Nico Williams.







