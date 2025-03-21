 Contact Us
News Sports Kenan Yildiz, Can Uzun named in top 10 U-20 players

Published March 21,2025
Turkish players Kenan Yildiz and Can Uzun have been named in the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) list of the world's top-performing under-20 footballers.

Barcelona's young Spanish star Lamine Yamal topped the list, while Kenan Yildiz, who plays for Italian Serie A team Juventus, was ranked 5th and Can Uzun, who plays for German team Eintracht Frankfurt, was ranked 9th.

Paris Saint-Germain's 19-year-old French winger Desire Doue is third on the list, while another Barcelona player, Spanish defender Pau Cubarsi, is fourth.

Danish Conrad Harder, one of the two players of the Portuguese team Sporting Lisbon in the top 10, was ranked second and his 17-year-old Portuguese teammate Geovany Quenda was ranked 10th.