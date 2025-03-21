Denmark defeat Portugal 1-0 in Nations League quarter-final first leg

Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund came off the bench to net the winner as his side beat Portugal 1-0 in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final at the Parken stadium on Thursday.

The hosts created plenty of chances and playmaker Christian Eriksen had a first-half penalty saved by Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who came to the rescue on several occasions, while Eriksen also had a goal-bound shot cleared by Diogo Dalot.

There was little Costa could do about Denmark's goal though as Eriksen picked out Andreas Skov Olsen on the right of the box and he squared the ball for Hojlund to steer it home with his right foot in the 78th minute.

Denmark backed off after scoring and invited Portugal to attack but the home side managed to keep Cristiano Ronaldo's side quiet and take a lead into Sunday's second leg in Lisbon.



