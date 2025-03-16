Former Bayern Munich president Fritz Scherer dies at age 85

Former Bayern Munich president Fritz Scherer has died at age 85, the record Bundesliga champions said on Sunday.Scherer became a club member in 1971, was treasurer 1979-1985, president 1985-1994 and vice president until 2012. He was also a long-time member of Bayern's supervisory board."Fritz Scherer was an architect of today's FC Bayern," president Herbert Hainer said in a club statement."Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Fritz Scherer. FC Bayern will always hold his memory in the highest honour. Fritz Scherer was loyally associated with the club for decades and with him as president, key decisions were made for this club, without which FC Bayern would never be where it is today."Former president Uli Hoeness said: "With him as president, our club entered new spheres, and he always remained a loyal companion of FC Bayern later in life."Ex-CEO karl-Heinz Rummenigge added that "many FC Bayern milestones are closely linked to the name Fritz Scherer. He deserves the utmost respect."Business administration professor Scherer leaves behind wife Claudia, daughter Katja and two grand-daughters.