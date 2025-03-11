Warriors ride depth, 3-point shooting to win over Blazers

Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield combined for 10 3-pointers, Jimmy Butler III recorded a triple-double and the Golden State Warriors used superior depth to outlast the Portland Trail Blazers 130-120 in San Francisco on Monday.

Stephen Curry had five 3-pointers for Golden State, increasing his career total to 3,998 in his quest to become the first NBA player to reach 4,000.

Payton had four threes among 16 points in the first half, helping the Warriors build a 68-49 lead en route to their fifth consecutive win and 10th in 11 games.

Payton equaled his career high with the four treys, and while he didn't add another in the second half, he did manage a career-best 26 points. Payton's previous high of 25 had come for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 11, 2018.

Hield hit 6 of 9 from deep en route to 20 points, matching teammate Moses Moody's total. Curry finished 5-for-11 on 3-point tries while putting up 24 points.

Butler amassed 15 points, a team-high 10 rebounds and a season-high-tying 10 assists for his second triple-double of the year. He had one for the Miami Heat at Detroit in December.

Quinten Post was a sixth Warriors scoring in double figures, as he posted 11 points to go with a seven rebounds and four blocks.

Playing the second night of a back-to-back, Portland stayed within arm's length through the second half, getting within four late in the third period.

The Trail Blazers were still within 115-106 after an Anfernee Simons 3-pointer with 7:41 to go, but Draymond Green countered with a trey, helping the Warriors hold on.

Deni Avdija poured in a game-high 34 points, his season high, to complement a game-high 16 rebounds and six assists for the Trail Blazers, who lost their fourth straight.

Avdija buried a season-high five 3-pointers, one fewer than Simons, who totaled 32 points.

Donovan Clingan chipped in with 15 points to go with nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks for the visitors, while Scoot Henderson added 12 points.

Shaedon Sharpe aided the Portland cause with nine points, seven rebounds and a team-high eight assists.









