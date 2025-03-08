NUNEZ SCORES AND WINS PENALTY IN LIVERPOOLS 3-1 WIN OVER SOUTHAMPTON

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah struck within three minutes in the second half in a 3-1 victory over last-placed Southampton on Saturday that gave the Premier League leaders 16 provisional points of breathing room at the top of the table.

Arne Slot's men have 70 points after 29 games, while second-placed Arsenal have 54 but two games in hand. Besieged Southampton are 20th on nine points, 13 points from safety.

Will Smallbone stunned the crowd at a sun-drenched Anfield with a goal for the visitors in first-half injury time, when a mix-up between Reds goalkeeper Alisson and centre-back Virgil van Dijk saw the ball fall invitingly to Smallbone, who scored from an angle.

The league leaders thoroughly dominated after the break and Nunez levelled in the 51st minute after Luis Diaz worked the ball past two Southampton defenders before teeing up the Uruguayan who slotted home from close range.

Nunez drew a penalty three minutes later when Smallbone caught him on the back of the ankle in the box, and Salah unleashed a blistering shot from the spot past Aaron Ramsdale into the inside side netting. Salah padded Liverpool's lead with a second penalty in the 87th minute after a handball from Yukinari Sugawara.





