IFAB changes rule to counter time-wasting goalkeepers

Goalkeepers who hold onto the ball for longer than eight seconds will concede a corner under a new rule approved by the International Football Association Board on Saturday.

Currently, Law 12.2 states that a goalkeeper has six seconds to release the ball before the opposing team is awarded an indirect free-kick but this has now been amended and the change will come into force next season.

On-field referees will be aided in their decision-making by a visual five-second countdown.

"After trials have shown a major positive impact where goalkeepers have been holding onto the ball for too long, The IFAB has unanimously decided to amend Law 12.2," IFAB said after its 139th Annual General Meeting, hosted by the Irish FA.

"The amendment means that if a goalkeeper holds the ball for longer than eight seconds (with the referee using a visual five-second countdown), the referee will award a corner kick to the opposing team (rather than the current indirect free kick for more than six seconds)," added the statement.

IFAB also announced that any competitions will be able to introduce laws meaning only captains of each team can approach the referee. The Premier League adopted that rule this season and it was enforced at Euro 2024.

"The IFAB agreed that stronger cooperation and communication between captains and referees, who often face verbal and/or physical dissent when making decisions, can help instil higher levels of fairness and mutual respect, both of which are core values of the game."

Another tweak, to Law 8.2, concerns how a drop ball is instigated. From next season if the ball is outside the penalty area when play is stopped, it is dropped for the team that had or would have gained possession if this is clear to the referee.

Otherwise, it is dropped for the team that last touched it. The ball is dropped at its position when play was stopped.

The rule changes will be operational at the FIFA Club World Cup which kicks off in June. That tournament will also be used to expand a trial for referees to wear body cameras as part of the live match transmission.

"It was agreed that the successful use of body cameras worn by referees at grassroots level in England should be further tested and promoted given its positive impact on player behaviour," IFAB said.

The IFAB is comprised of the four British football associations





