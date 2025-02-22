News Sports Dortmund back to winning ways with 6-0 thrashing of Union Berlin

Serhou Guirassy delivered a sensational performance on Saturday, scoring four goals as Borussia Dortmund routed Union Berlin 6-0. The emphatic win marked the first Bundesliga victory for new coach Niko Kovac since taking the helm earlier this month.

Serhou Guirassy scored four goals as Borussia Dortmund returned to winning ways with a 6-0 thrashing of Union Berlin and coach Niko Kovac won his first Bundesliga match since taking charge of the team earlier this month.



Dortmund were coming off two consecutive defeats in the league and the victory over Union was just their second Bundesliga win this year.



The hosts got their opener thanks to Diogo Leite's own goal in the 25th minute. Julian Ryerson blasted the ball from outside the box and it looked like his effort was going nowhere, until it was deflected by Leite into his own net.



Pascal Gross missed a change in the 30th by hitting the crossbar, but then served Guirassy, who nodded the ball into the net from close range in the 40th.



The goal marked the start of a gala evening for Guirassy, who went on to score three more goals in the second half.



He was again assisted by Gross to add a second to his name in the 75th before completing a hat-trick in the 80th and heading in one last effort three minutes later. Maximilian Beier in the 89th completed the final score.









