Benfica hold off Monaco in thriller to reach Champions League last 16

Benfica snatched a nailbiting 3-3 draw against Monaco on Tuesday to reach the Champions League last 16 with a 4-3 aggregate victory in the play-off round.

Monaco twice led on the night and came close to forcing extra-time but Orkun Kökçü's 84th minute equaliser helped Benfica scrape through in Lisbon, with Barcelona or Liverpool awaiting in the next round.