Bayern need last-gasp equaliser against Celtic to book round of 16 spot

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies snatched a last-gasp equaliser against Celtic for a 1-1 draw on Tuesday to advance to the Champions League Round of 16 with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Davies scored in stoppage time after Nicolas Kuehn, a former Bayern reserve player, put the visitors ahead after 63 minutes.

The Bavarians, 2-1 winners in the first leg in Glasgow last week, were made to sweat from the start, although they did hit the woodwork through Harry Kane on the stroke of halftime.

But it was Celtic who scored when Kuehn slotted home following two defensive errors by the hosts.

The Bundesliga leaders, who drew 0-0 at reigning German champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, had to wait until stoppage time before Davies got the equaliser on the rebound after keeper Kasper Schmeichel stopped a Leon Goretzka header.







