CELTIC FANS PROTEST ISRAELS ATTACKS ON PALESTINE, LEBANON

Celtic fans continued to protest Israel's attacks on Palestine and Lebanon at a UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs first leg clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Scottish supporters raised Palestinian flags in the stands as a symbol of protest in Celtic's 2-1 loss to the German side at Celtic Park.

Celtic supporter group the Green Brigade led a major protest with a banner saying "Show Israel The Red Card," urging UEFA and FIFA to take action against Israel in the competitions.

The fan group distributed flyers encouraging supporters to raise red sheets of paper in a demand for Israel's suspension from competition in response to its genocidal war on Palestine.



