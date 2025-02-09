Messi scores and adds two assists in Miami’s 5-0 win over Olimpia

Lionel Messi scored a goal and had two assists as he led Inter Miami to a 5-0 demolition of Honduran side Olimpia in a MLS pre-season match in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.



The Argentina veteran opened the scoring for his side in the 27th minute and added to his contributions by finding Federico Redondo and Noah Allen for his assists just before half time.



Luis Suarez scored his first goal of the pre-season with a successful 54th-minute strike, with Messi substituted 10 minutes later.



The visitors found the net again in his absence, Ryan Sailor capping off the one-sided affair in the 79th minute.



Inter Miami play their final pre-season match next Friday, before turning their attention to the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup opening-round matchup against Sporting Kansas City on February 18.







