Super Bowl 59: Chiefs vs. Eagles, tickets starting at $7,000

The United States' most significant sporting event, the Super Bowl, will be played on Sunday. The game will determine the NFL's biggest team, and the cost of watching it live in the stadium is eye-popping.

In Super Bowl 59, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. Over 120 million viewers are expected to watch the game on television. Around 200,000 people have flocked to New Orleans to experience the Super Bowl atmosphere in person.

Fans attending the event at the 83,000-seat Superdome will pay a hefty price. The least expensive tickets are priced at $7,000, with remaining tickets expected to sell out before game day.

It has been reported that 20% of tickets were purchased by Philadelphia fans, 10% by Kansas City fans, and the rest by sports enthusiasts from other cities across the country.