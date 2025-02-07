LEBRON JAMES TIES JORDANS RECORD WITH 42 POINTS

In the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers' 40-year-old star LeBron James made history by scoring 42 points in his team's 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors. James also added 17 rebounds and 8 assists, achieving his highest score of the season.

James tied Michael Jordan's record for scoring 40 or more points in an NBA game at age 40 or older. This makes James the second player to achieve this milestone alongside Jordan. In the Warriors' lineup, Stephen Curry's 37 points were not enough to prevent the loss.

Meanwhile, in a game where the Houston Rockets lost 127-114 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Turkish player Alperen Şengün recorded a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals, but his performance couldn't secure a win. Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves led with 41 points, making him the youngest player in NBA history to hit 1,000 three-pointers.

The Denver Nuggets claimed their fifth consecutive victory with a 112-90 win over the Orlando Magic, where Nikola Jokic earned his 24th triple-double of the season with 28 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds.